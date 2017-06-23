NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across variegated business sectors, has been invited by Walmart to participate in The Shops at ESSENCE during the 2017 Essence Music Festival that takes places at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Blvd. in New Orleans, LA. The Shops at ESSENCE exhibits will be located in Exhibit Halls B1 and B2 and will be open to the general public for business on June 30, July 1st and July 2nd from 9:30am to 6pm. Dewmar's booth number within Walmart's reserved retail area is F14.

The Shops at ESSENCE Marketplace exhibit is a "Festival within the Festival" dedicated to showcasing Dewmar to maximize brand awareness as part of Walmart's Supplier Inclusion Program. Last year's event had approximately 400,000 attendees.

"We are excited to be personally invited to this high sales driven event to both increase our revenues from retail sales and to bring brand awareness to hundreds of thousands of potential new customers," says Dr. Marco Moran, Dewmar CEO and Founder. "I feel that all of the hard work has paid off by earning the trust of Walmart to share this event with them because of the tens of thousands of vendors, we were one of the few up and coming National Suppliers asked to share this most popular part of the convention center with them."

Dewmar's exhibit, in coordination with Walmart, will be set up to promote and maximize sales of its products that are currently being sold in 80 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The Company plans to have one of its most extravagant displays of all 3 flavors of Lean Slow Motion Potion and Kush Cakes brownies all at one location for sale by individual units or by the case.

About Essence Music Festival

The Essence Festival, known as "the party with a purpose", is an annual music festival which started in 1995. It is the largest event celebrating African-American culture and music in the United States. Locally referred to as the Essence Fest, it has been held in New Orleans every year since 1995 except for 2006, when it was held in Houston, TX due to Hurricane Katrina.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a U.S. based new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion™, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

