MC Private Equity Union Re-appoints Bjorn Monteine as Chairman For a Further Term

LONDON, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Monaco-based entrepreneur Bjorn Monteine has been reappointed as Chairman for MC Private Equity Union for a term of two years. Mr Monteine brings over 35 years of experience in the financial services sector.LinkedIn profile

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527066/MC_Private_Equity_Union_Logo.jpg )



About MC Private Equity Union

MC Private Equity Union is an invitation-only private association for High Networth Individuals based on the Cote d'Azur. Members are especially interested to participate in pre-IPOs and IPOs, particularly in the Fintech and financial services sectors.

http://mcprivateequityunion.com

For any queries, please contact via email at PR@mcprivateequityunion.com