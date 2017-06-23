Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market 2017-2026 - Emergence of Flying Cars / Growing Importance in Cargo Transportation / Increasing Usage in Humanitarian Relief Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026 (Major Focus on Type and End-Users)" report to their offering.
global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market generated a revenue of $1,982.5 million in 2016
Technology is one of the key drivers for its increased adaptation in the military market. The two main types of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft include: fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL UAV.
Aircraft are the most valuable assets that are in service from a long time. There are various types of aircrafts including fixed-wing, helicopters and multi-rotors, among others. All such types of aircraft have their own advantages. There has been the emergence of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft that combines the benefits from both fixed-wing and rotorcrafts. Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft is able to take-off and land vertically and converts into the horizontal flight to attain the high altitude and speed.
The global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market is experiencing a high rate of growth over the past couple of years due to increasing demand in military and commercial applications. This high scale of growth of the fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry is subsequently influencing the market, wherein new range of programs are being carried out to develop latest VTOL technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Research Scope & Methodology
2 Market Dynamics
3 Competitive Insights
4 Industry Analysis
5 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market, 2017-2026
6 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market by Type
7 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market by End-User
8 Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market By Geography
9 Future Opportunities
10 Company Profiles
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus Group SE
- Arcturus UAV
- Aurora Flight Sciences
- BAE Systems
- Boeing
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Leonardo Group
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Textron Inc.
