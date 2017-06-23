sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market 2017-2026 - Emergence of Flying Cars / Growing Importance in Cargo Transportation / Increasing Usage in Humanitarian Relief Operations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026 (Major Focus on Type and End-Users)" report to their offering.

global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market generated a revenue of $1,982.5 million in 2016

Technology is one of the key drivers for its increased adaptation in the military market. The two main types of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft include: fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL UAV.

Aircraft are the most valuable assets that are in service from a long time. There are various types of aircrafts including fixed-wing, helicopters and multi-rotors, among others. All such types of aircraft have their own advantages. There has been the emergence of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft that combines the benefits from both fixed-wing and rotorcrafts. Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft is able to take-off and land vertically and converts into the horizontal flight to attain the high altitude and speed.

The global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market is experiencing a high rate of growth over the past couple of years due to increasing demand in military and commercial applications. This high scale of growth of the fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry is subsequently influencing the market, wherein new range of programs are being carried out to develop latest VTOL technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Industry Analysis

5 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market, 2017-2026

6 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market by Type

7 Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market by End-User

8 Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market By Geography

9 Future Opportunities

10 Company Profiles

  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • Airbus Group SE
  • Arcturus UAV
  • Aurora Flight Sciences
  • BAE Systems
  • Boeing
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • Leonardo Group
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Textron Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxxmvz/global_fixedwing


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




