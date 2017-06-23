NEW YORK, 2017-06-23 17:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, a leading life sciences-focused investor relations consultancy, announced today the ninth placement of a female executive to a life sciences company board as part of their Board Placement Initiative (BPI), a program launched a year ago with the goal to connect female executives in the life sciences industry with companies looking for board candidates. LifeSci is pleased to share news of the appointment of Jean M. Franchi to the Board of Directors of Biophytis, a biotech company listed on Euronext Paris (ALBPS) focused on drugs that target diseases of aging, with drug candidates in clinical development for dry AMD and Sarcopenia.



"I'm honored to join the Biophytis board, and look forward to helping the company achieve a more global presence as it advances its portfolio of innovative therapies addressing unmet needs associated with aging," said Ms. Franchi. "I want to extend my kind thanks to LifeSci for the introduction through its important initiative, BPI."



Ms. Franchi brings more than 30 years of financial experience in biotechnology, including her role as Chief Financial Officer of Dimension Therapeutics and, previously, Good Start Genetics. At Dimension, she played a significant role in successfully introducing the company onto the NASDAQ stock exchange in 2015. Previously, Ms. Franchi spent 16 years at Genzyme Corporation, where she held roles of increasing responsibility and was instrumental in preparing the company for its transition from early market introductions to becoming the industry leader in rare disease drug development and commercialization. Earlier in her career, Ms. Franchi worked in accounting, finance, and sales operations for two diagnostic companies: bioMérieux, Inc., and API, a former division of American Home Products (now Pfizer).



"Jean's decades of experience in finance and success with the biotech IPO process will make her an asset to the Biophytis board," said Michael Rice, Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors. "We are thrilled that LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative has been able to play a role in facilitating this appointment."



LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative is accepting resumes from interested candidates and referrals on an ongoing basis. Resumes or open board seat positions can be sent to boarddiversity@lifesciadvisors.com. You can find out more information about BPI and LifeSci Advisors' commitment to board diversity by visiting www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives.



