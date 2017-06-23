

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Senate Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare is not a healthcare bill, according to former President Barack Obama.



Obama said in a post on Facebook that the legislation unveiled on Thursday is instead a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America.



'The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill,' Obama wrote. 'It hands enormous tax cuts to the rich and to the drug and insurance industries, paid for by cutting health care for everybody else.'



Obama claimed the Senate Republican bill would 'would raise costs, reduce coverage, roll back protections, and ruin Medicaid as we know it.'



The former president acknowledged that repealing and replacing Obamacare has become a core tenet of the GOP but argued that Republicans must accomplish more than simply undoing his signature domestic policy achievement.



'I still hope that there are enough Republicans in Congress who remember that public service is not about sport or notching a political win, that there's a reason we all chose to serve in the first place, and that hopefully, it's to make people's lives better, not worse,' Obama wrote.



He added, 'But right now, after eight years, the legislation rushed through the House and the Senate without public hearings or debate would do the opposite.'



Obama urged Republicans and Democrats to compromise to fix the problems with Obamacare, which he acknowledged is not perfect.



'I believe that's what people want to see. I believe it would demonstrate the kind of leadership that appeals to Americans across party lines,' Obama said.



Obama concluded his post by urging Americans concerned about the impact of the GOP plan to call their members of Congress and visit their offices.



The post by Obama comes after Senate Republicans revealed the draft of a bill that would repeal Obamacare's individual and employer mandates as well as the law's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others while slashing federal funding for Medicaid.



Democrats were quick to attack the proposed legislation, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claiming the bill strips protections away from the people who need them most in order to give a tax break to those who need it least.



Some Republicans also expressed dissatisfaction with the bill, as Senators Ted Cruz, R-Tex., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Mike Lee , R-Utah, and Rand Paul, R-Ken., issued a joint statement saying they cannot support the plan in its current form.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has little margin for error with the bill, as he can only afford to lose the support of two Republicans and still pass the legislation.



