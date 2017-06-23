The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it will enter a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) on 24 June 2017 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 May 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

23 June 2017