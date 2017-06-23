

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with modest losses. After a weak start, the market settled into a sideways trend and remained in negative territory throughout the session. While crude oil prices have steadied since Thursday, energy stocks have remained under pressure.



Investors were also disappointed after the euro area private sector grew at the slowest pace in five months in June. Traders were also keeping a close eye on developments at the EU Summit in Brussels.



The European Central Bank has sought more supervisory powers over the clearing activities, in a bid to secure control of the London-based euro clearing post-Brexit.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, has recommended an amendment to Article 22 of the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank, the bank announced on Friday.



The amendment would provide the ECB with a clear legal competence in the area of central clearing, which would pave the way for the Eurosystem to exercise the powers that are foreseen for central banks issuing a currency.



Clearing activity has gained more significance during Brexit talks with the UK keen to retain the business in London. Meanwhile, European cities such as Frankfurt are eager to attract the firms who may leave Britain after Brexit.



The UK economy appears to 'overstimulated' and the monetary policy has been set too loosely, the monetary policy committee member of the Bank of England Kristin Forbes said Thursday.



This is not an economy that is too weak to support an increase in interest rates, she said at the London Business School. The UK is clearly outperforming or close to equilibrium by every measure except wage growth.



Given that UK inflation is now likely to reach 3 percent, and is forecast to remain above 2 percent for at least three years, this suggests 'some urgency' to hike rates, she said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.19 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.35 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.21 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.47 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.30 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.20 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.20 percent.



In Frankfurt, Allianz slid 0.54 percent after Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the insurer was planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years.



Deutsche Bank dropped 0.96 percent on a report that it has begun the process to sell its retail banking business in Spain.



In London, Domino's Pizza Group slumped 2.68 percent after Berenberg Bank lowered its price target on the stock.



ITV jumped 3.34 percent as Liberum Capital reiterated its buy rating on the stock.



Likewise, Centrica gained 1.11 percent after JP Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock.



Eurozone private sector growth moderated in June from a six-year high due to a slowdown in services activity, yet the economy enjoyed the best quarter for six years, the flash data from the Purchasing Managers' survey by IHS Markit showed Friday.



The composite output index fell to 55.7 in June from a joint six-year high of 56.8 in May. The score was forecast to drop moderately to 56.6.



Germany's private sector continued to expand in June but the pace of growth was the weakest since February, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index fell to 56.1 in June from 57.4 in May.



The total value of new orders received by the German construction industry increased in April, data from Destatis showed Friday. The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction rose 0.9 percent month-over-month in April.



Germany's real wages grew at a slower pace in the three months ended March, figures from Destatis showed Thursday. Real wages rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous quarter.



The French private sector grew at the weakest pace in five months in June, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index dropped to 55.3 in June from May's six-year peak of 56.9.



The French economy expanded more than previously estimated in the first quarter, detailed report from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent sequentially, revised up from 0.4 percent estimated previously. The pace of growth thus matched the rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.



British households perceived that the value of their home increased in June, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous month, survey figures from IHS Markit and Knight Frank showed Friday. The Knight Frank/Markit House Price Sentiment Index, or HPSI, declined to 53.3 in June. Any figure over 50 indicates that prices are rising.



New home sales in the U.S. rebounded in May after a sharp pullback in the previous month, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The Commerce Department said new home sales climbed by 2.9 percent to an annual rate of 610,000 in May from the upwardly revised April rate of 593,000.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 600,000 from the 569,000 originally reported for the previous month.



