High Energy Efficiency Energizes European Total Membrane Systems Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Despite sluggish European economies, several factors are sustaining growth potential in the European total membrane systems market. These include the development of innovative membrane solutions with high energy efficiency, refurbishment in the municipal segment installed base, replacement and upgrades, and European Union (EU) 2020 targets and legislation for stricter discharge limits and higher recycling rates. Successful membrane system companies will be those that establish partnerships with regional players, harness new technologies, offer exceptional aftersales services, and integrate daily operations, operational efficiency, and predictive analytics to benefit end users.

"Ceramic membranes have proven to be a beseeming solution due to low fouling leading longer life span and fewer operational difficulties. Most importantly, ceramic membranes have an excellent track record for working in harsh industrial wastewaters. Though CAPEX of ceramic membranes are high, from a TOTEX perspective, ceramic membranes have exemplary credentials," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Industry Analyst Deepthi Kumar Sugumar.

European Total Membrane Systems Market, Forecast to 2021, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Water Growth Partnership Service program, provides an in-depth analysis of current and future drivers, restraints, forecasts and trends within the total European membrane systems market for water and wastewater treatment. Industrial process water dominates the market as the need for ultrapure water is high. Membrane systems like microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and nanofiltration, as well as the membrane bioreactor system (MBR) market for the industrial and municipal segments, are assessed. Country-wise breakdown, market share and competitive landscape for major players, such as GE, Pentair, Kubota, Inge GmbH, Microdyn-Nadir, Koch Membrane Systems, Hydranautics, Hyflux, Wehrle, and Huber are provided.

Regional trends and developments driving growth in the European total membrane systems market include:

Installation of new ceramic membrane plants in the United Kingdom (UK) and Sweden ;

(UK) and ; Development of large MBR plants in France and Sweden ;

and ; Decentralized MBR plants in Italy for smaller municipalities to comply with EU regulations;

for smaller municipalities to comply with EU regulations; Demand for MBR systems in Spain and Italy ;

and ; New MBR plant Seine Aval, and new wastewater treatment plant in Acheres, France ;

; Relocation of core membrane investments from Western to Eastern Europe ;

; Adoption of membrane-based treatment systems in France and Iberia;

and Iberia; New micropollutants legislation and stringent industrial wastewater disposal regulations in Switzerland ;

; Membrane installation in chemicals, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in the Netherlands ; and

; and Wastewater treatment plant upgrades in Germany to address and treat micropollutants.

"Due to stringent regulations in Europe, specialized membrane treatment technologies will be in high demand to treat wastewater either for reuse or safe discharge into nearby water bodies," noted Sugumar. "Modern membrane systems not only enable the desired task of separation, but also significantly increase the efficiency of the entire unit by reducing the need for further filtration, thereby saving time and boosting revenues."

