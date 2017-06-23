Amyx, Inc. Announces Award of Department of Energy Contract

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Amyx, Inc. of Reston, Virginia has been awarded a Task Order on the OASIS Small Business Pool 1 Contract to support the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO), for the Department of Energy (DoE). Amyx will provide OCFO with domain and functional support services, with a focus on specialized management consulting and technical expertise and development of strategic goals, objectives, and priorities. This 5 Year contract, valued in excess of $20M, helps to expand the growing client base of Amyx. "We are excited to support the Department of Energy, Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO). Providing strategic and operational support to the OCFO, continues our tradition of being a trusted partner to our clients, which is absolutely what Amyx is all about," said President & CEO Satya Akula. Additionally, "We are proud of this award and the trust the OCFO has placed in us to support their critical mission. We are looking forward to a successful and long-term relationship," said Vice President, Alan Carpenter.

For more information on Amyx, please see www.amyx.com

