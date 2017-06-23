

Elderstreet VCT plc 23 June 2017



At the Annual General Meeting of Elderstreet VCT plc, held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00am on 21 June 2017, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at Downing LLP are set out below: +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | For |Discretionary| Against | Total |Withheld| +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | | No. of | No. of | No. of | No. of | No. of | | | | | | | | |Resolution No.|Votes Cast| Votes Cast |Votes Cast|Votes Cast| Votes | | | | | | | | | |% of votes| % of votes |% of votes|% of votes| | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,912,325 | 169,113 | 1,905 |4,083,343 | 4,849 | | 1 | | | | | | | | 95.81% | 4.14% | 0.05% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,615,986 | 281,793 | 93,041 |3,990,820 | 97,372 | | 2 | | | | | | | | 90.61% | 7.06% | 2.33% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,596,615 | 286,793 | 108,364 |3,991,772 | 96,420 | | 3 | | | | | | | | 90.10% | 7.18% | 2.71% | 99.99% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,850,912 | 165,846 | 71,434 |4,088,192 | - | | 4 | | | | | | | | 94.20% | 4.06% | 1.75% | 100.01% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,618,001 | 347,994 | 117,348 |4,083,343 | 4,849 | | 5 | | | | | | | | 88.60% | 8.52% | 2.87% | 99.99% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,591,743 | 286,793 | 201,339 |4,079,875 | 8,317 | | 6 | | | | | | | | 88.04% | 7.03% | 4.93% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,581,544 | 286,589 | 211,742 |4,079,875 | 8,317 | | 7 | | | | | | | | 87.79% | 7.02% | 5.19% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,697,799 | 291,589 | 90,487 |4,079,875 | 8,317 | | 8 | | | | | | | | 90.64% | 7.15% | 2.22% | 100.01% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,541,664 | 286,589 | 251,622 |4,079,875 | 8,317 | | 9 | | | | | | | | 86.81% | 7.02% | 6.17% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,583,626 | 281,793 | 195,689 |4,061,108 | 27,084 | | 10 | | | | | | | | 88.24% | 6.94% | 4.82% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,846,874 | 214,008 | 22,461 |4,083,343 | 4,849 | | 11 | | | | | | | | 94.21% | 5.24% | 0.55% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,690,982 | 174,113 | 206,440 |4,071,535 | 16,657 | | 12 | | | | | | | | 90.65% | 4.28% | 5.07% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,968,049 | 160,846 | 120,143 |4,249,038 | - | | 13 | | | | | | | | 93.39% | 3.79% | 2.83% | 100.01% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+ | |3,797,321 | 181,406 | 104,616 |4,083,343 | 4,849 | | 14 | | | | | | | | 93.00% | 4.44% | 2.56% | 100.00% | | +--------------+----------+-------------+----------+----------+--------+



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Elderstreet VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



0286714R14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX