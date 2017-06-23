Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global energy industry. Per Technavio's market intelligence reports, distributed generation, microgrids, and next-generation energy storage are some of the new technologies that are gaining prominence across the industry.

Technavio has compiled a list of three markets that have high growth potential for the forecast period of 2017-2021. All three of these reports are currently available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. To access all of Technavio's reports request a free demo to see how you can view the full library which consists of 8,000+ reports.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Cleanroom Dispenser Market 2017-2021

Cleanrooms are primarily used in industries such as semiconductor, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, life sciences, and aerospace wherein a contamination-free environment is required for manufacturing and research purposes.

APAC dominates the global cleanroom dispenser market due to the growth of industries such as semiconductor in countries such as China and South-East Asia

due to the growth of industries such as semiconductor in countries such as China and South-East Asia The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors constitute the largest end-users of cleanroom dispensers, where production is geared toward the effective control of any contamination.

Global Chainsaw Safety Market 2017-2021

The market research on the global chainsaw safety market offers a comprehensive analysis of various sectors of the energy industry based on the interpretation of the information gathered from specific resources such as channel partners and market stakeholders.

The upcoming market research report on the chainsaw safety market also covers vendors like Husqvarna, PFANNER, Oregon, and STIHL.

The upcoming industry research report on the chainsaw safety market also categorizes the prominent drivers, major trends, as well as the restraints that the power sector currently experiences.

Global Petcoke Market 2017-2021

Fuel grade petcoke has a larger market share as compared to the calcined coke and is used in majorly in the electric power plants and the cement industry.

Petcoke it is being used as an alternative to the conventional natural gas and naphtha that are used in the production of various commodity chemicals such as methanol, methyl acetate, acetic anhydride, and ethylene.

The end-users of the global petcoke market include the cement, power plant, aluminum, steel, fertilizer, paper, and paints and coloring industries.

