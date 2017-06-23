mytaxi Acquires Clever Taxi, the Leading Taxi App in Romania

LONDON, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

mytaxi, Europe ' s largest taxi e-hailing company, acquires 100% of Clever Taxi, the leading taxi app in Romania

Further strategic investment in international expansion

Romania becomes the 11th European country in which mytaxi operates

mytaxi grows to 120,000 registered drivers and over 7 mil customers following acquisition

mytaxi, Europe's innovative leader in taxi e-hailing, announced today that it has acquired a 100% holding in Clever Tech, the operator of the popular taxi booking app Clever Taxi in Romania. With this acquisition, mytaxi has consolidated its presence in the international mobility market and strengthened its position as Europe's leading taxi e-hailing company.

The parties agreed not to disclose the exact details of the transaction, but stated that the valuation was set at an 8-figure number.

Clever Taxi, which was founded in 2010 by Mihai Rotaru and Alexandru Dumitru, operates in twenty major cities in the country and has 17,000 registered taxi drivers and around 600,000 registered customers. Since 2010 Clever Taxi has provided more than 40 million rides in Romania making it the largest e-hailing app in Romania. For the time being the Clever Taxi brand will continue to exist, which means that Clever taxi drivers and customers will be able to continue to use the service as normal.

Through this strategic acquisition, mytaxi is accelerating the international expansion of the taxi booking app in Europe. Launched in 2009, mytaxi was the world's first app to enable a direct connection between taxi users and taxi drivers. With a global volume of more than 10 million downloads, over 120,000 registered drivers and availability in more than 70 cities in ten - soon to be eleven - European countries, mytaxi is the frontrunner in the field of taxi booking apps. Romania will become the eleventh country in Europe in which mytaxi operates.

Andrew Pinnington, Chief Executive Officer at mytaxi said: "We are very pleased to welcome Clever Taxi into the mytaxi family. As the first taxi app in Romania with 17,000 drivers and 600,000 customers, Clever Taxi is the perfect fit for mytaxi. This latest acquisition underlines our ambitions in the development and growth of urban mobility in Europe. It is another step in making mytaxi the biggest, best and most loved taxi provider in Europe - providing everyday magic to millions of people across the region."

Klaus Entenmann, Daimler Financial Services: "mytaxi is a fundamental component of our mobility offer and its European organic and dynamic expansion remains a strategic cornerstone of putting mobility at your fingertips."

Mihai Rotaru, co-founder and CEO of Clever Taxi, said: "We are really excited to join mytaxi because this acquisition will enable us to fulfill our shared vision of the transportation market. Since 2010 Clever Taxi has been pioneering how people get around in cities across Romania. mytaxi is the ideal partner for us because we are both committed to investing in local markets and to provide the safest, most reliable and legal form of authorised transportation and to help people move around their cities more freely through advanced mobility solutions. We look forward to working with the team to develop further innovative mobility solutions to both drivers and passengers.

We also intend to develop a local Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bucharest to provide mobility technology globally and hence we are currently hiring in all aspects of business and technology."

About mytaxi

mytaxi is a product of Intelligent Apps GmbH and was founded in June 2009; the world's first taxi app that establishes a direct connection between a passenger and a taxi driver. With over 10 million downloads and over 120,000 registered taxi drivers, mytaxi is the leading taxi e-hailing app in Europe, available in over 70 cities in ten - soon eleven - European countries. With around 400 employees, mytaxi now spans across Germany, Austria, Poland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Greece. Since September 2014, mytaxi has been a subsidiary of the Daimler Mobility Services GmbH (part of Daimler Group). In July 2016 mytaxi announced a merger with Hailo, the leading taxi app in the UK and Ireland, an important step to become the leading taxi e-hailing app in Europe. In February 2017 mytaxi announced the acquisition of Taxibeat, the leading taxi app in Greece. Taxibeat will be integrated into the mytaxi platform in 2017 and will be re-branded into mytaxi. CEO of mytaxi is the former CEO of Hailo, Andrew Pinnington. More information is available at http://www.mytaxi.com

About Clever Taxi

CleverTaxi is a platform operated by Clever Tech SRL and is the leading e-hailing app of Romania. First established in 2010, it launched in Bucharest as the answer to the common issue of finding a safe available taxi in peak times in a crowded metropolitan area, that co-founders Mihai Rotaru and Alexandru Dumitru solved using smartphone apps.

To date CleverTaxi has operated over 40 million rides throughout the 20 cities it is available in. With 600000 users and 17000 registered drivers it the go-to transportation app when travelling anywhere nation-wide.

Since June 2017 CleverTaxi has been acquired by mytaxi, joining the largest European transportation platform to date. CEO and co-founder of CleverTaxi is Mihai Rotaru. More information and a complete presskit is available on http://www.clevertaxi.com

