

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small loss, but managed to hold above the 9,000 point level. Investors remained focused on the low price of crude oil at the end of the trading week, following its recent collapse. Despite the slight dip during Friday's session, the market managed to end the overall trading week with an increase.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.20 percent Friday and finished at 9,032.89. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall increase of 0.80. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.28 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.20 percent.



Index heavyweight Novartis dipped 0.1 percent, after climbing by around 5 percent Thursday due to positive study results.



Roche ended the session unchanged. The pharma giant announced that new data for Ocrevus, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, showed a significant slowdown in disease progression.



Nestlé ended the session with a loss of 0.2 percent.



Dufry weakened by 1.4 percent on reports that Chinese shareholder HNA has become the target of the supervisory authorities in China.



Givaudan declined 1.1 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli fell 1.0 percent.



UBS dropped 1.0 percent and Credit Suisse surrendered 0.6 percent.



Adecco forfeited 0.9 percent after Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its 'Neutral' rating on the stock.



LafargeHolcim gained 0.7 percent after Bernstein confirmed its 'Outperform' rating on the stock. Lonza advanced 0.5 percent and Swisscom rose 0.2 percent.



