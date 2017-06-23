Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Turkey Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022" report to their offering.

"Turkey Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2022" is a comprehensive report on crude oil refinery industry in Turkey. The report also provides details on oil refineries such as name, type, operational status, operator apart from capacity data for the major processing units, for all active and planned refineries in Turkey for the period 2012-2022. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's oil refinery industry.

Scope

Updated information related to all active and planned refineries in the country, including operator and equity details

Information on CDU, coking, catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacities by refinery in the country

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and IPOs in the country's crude oil industry

Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to crude oil refineries in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Turkey Refining Industry

4. Recent Contracts

5. Financial Deals Landscape

6. Recent Developments

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwwrwm/turkey_crude_oil

