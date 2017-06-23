SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Patheon N.V. - PTHN

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Patheon N.V. ("Patheon" or "the Company") (NYSE: PTHN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ("TMO").

Under the terms of the transaction, Patheon shareholders will receive only $35.00 in cash for each share of Patheon stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Patheon breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether TMO is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Patheon shareholders' best interests. For example, on June 8, 2017, the Company reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.6 million, results that exceeded Wall Street expectations and had the Company's stock price moving in an upward trajectory.

