Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market, 2017-2032 - Research and Markets

This is a market research report on the global market for hydrogen fueling stations. The focus of this study is hydrogen stations being built to support transportation encompassing cars, SUVs, minivans, buses and trucks.

The report analyzes the infrastructure needed to drive the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market. It discusses major players and industry trends in this rapidly emerging market. The report provides forecasts covering hydrogen station deployments, station capacities, and deployment costs. It contains detailed data for each region and for major countries in each region.

The research report says the deployment of hydrogen stations in major markets is in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption fuel cell vehicles. The deployment activity is particularly brisk in Asia, where Japan and Korea are strong proponents of the hydrogen economy.

In Europe, Denmark was the first country to deploy a nationwide hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the report said, but the real charge is being led by Germany, which is establishing 400 hydrogen fueling stations in the next six years. In the U.S., the state of California is aggressively deploying hydrogen stations as part of its efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

While the costs of hydrogen stations are declining, their capacities are increasing. By 2032, hydrogen stations will have aggregate capacity of 3 million kg/day, according to the report. The competition for dominance in the fuel cell vehicle market will be vigorous, triggering significant technological innovations and cost declines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 The Case for Hydrogen

3.1 The Drive for Clean Energy

3.2 The Uniqueness of Hydrogen

3.3 Hydrogen's Safety Record

4 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

4.1 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

4.2 Fuel Cells and Batteries

4.3 Fuel Cell Systems Durability

4.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles

5 Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

5.1 Hydrogen Station Hardware

5.2 Hydrogen Compression and Storage

5.3 Hydrogen Fueling

5.4 Hydrogen Station Capacity

6 Hydrogen Fueling Station Types

6.1 Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations

6.1.1 Retail Hydrogen Stations

6.1.2 Non-Retail Hydrogen Stations

6.2 Mobile Hydrogen Stations

6.2.1 Honda's Smart Hydrogen Station

6.2.2 Nel Hydrogen's RotoLyzer

6.2.3 Others

7 Hydrogen Fueling Protocols

7.1 SAE J2601

7.2 Related Standards

7.3 Fueling Protocols vs. Vehicle Charging

7.4 SAE J2601 vs. SAE J1772

7.5 Ionic Compression

8 Hydrogen Station Rollout Strategy

8.1 Traditional Approaches

8.2 Current Approach

8.3 Factors Impacting Rollouts

8.4 Production and Distribution Scenarios

8.5 Reliability Issues

9 Sources of Hydrogen

9.1 Fossil Fuels

9.2 Renewable Sources

10 Methods of Hydrogen Production

10.1 Production from Non-Renewable Sources

10.1.1 Steam Reforming of Natural Gas

10.1.2 Coal Gasification

10.2 Production from Renewable Sources

10.2.1 Electrolysis

10.2.2 Biomass Gasification

11 Hydrogen Production Scenarios

11.1 Centralized Hydrogen Production

11.2 On-Site Hydrogen Production

11.2.1 On-site Electrolysis

11.2.2 On-Site Steam Methane Reforming

12 Hydrogen Delivery

12.1 Hydrogen Tube Trailers

12.2 Tanker Trucks

12.3 Pipeline Delivery

12.4 Railcars and Barges

13 Hydrogen Stations Cost Factors

13.1 Capital Expenditures

13.2 Operating Expenditures

14 Hydrogen Station Deployments

15 Selected Vendors

15.1 Air Liquide

15.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

15.3 Ballard Power Systems

15.4 FirstElement Fuel Inc.

15.5 FuelCell Energy, Inc.

15.6 Hydrogenics Corporation

15.7 The Linde Group

15.8 Nel Hydrogen

15.9 Nuvera Fuel Cells

15.10 Praxair

15.11 Proton OnSite/SunHydro

15.11.1 Proton Onsite

15.11.2 SunHydro

16 Market Forecasts

17 Conclusions

17.1 Hydrogen as a Fuel

17.2 Rollout of Fuel Cell Vehicles

17.3 Hydrogen Station Deployments

17.4 Funding Requirements

17.5 Customer Experience

17.6 Other Findings

