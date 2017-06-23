Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market, 2017-2032 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations" report to their offering.
This is a market research report on the global market for hydrogen fueling stations. The focus of this study is hydrogen stations being built to support transportation encompassing cars, SUVs, minivans, buses and trucks.
The report analyzes the infrastructure needed to drive the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market. It discusses major players and industry trends in this rapidly emerging market. The report provides forecasts covering hydrogen station deployments, station capacities, and deployment costs. It contains detailed data for each region and for major countries in each region.
The research report says the deployment of hydrogen stations in major markets is in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption fuel cell vehicles. The deployment activity is particularly brisk in Asia, where Japan and Korea are strong proponents of the hydrogen economy.
In Europe, Denmark was the first country to deploy a nationwide hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the report said, but the real charge is being led by Germany, which is establishing 400 hydrogen fueling stations in the next six years. In the U.S., the state of California is aggressively deploying hydrogen stations as part of its efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions.
While the costs of hydrogen stations are declining, their capacities are increasing. By 2032, hydrogen stations will have aggregate capacity of 3 million kg/day, according to the report. The competition for dominance in the fuel cell vehicle market will be vigorous, triggering significant technological innovations and cost declines.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of the Report
3 The Case for Hydrogen
3.1 The Drive for Clean Energy
3.2 The Uniqueness of Hydrogen
3.3 Hydrogen's Safety Record
4 Hydrogen Fuel Cells
4.1 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell
4.2 Fuel Cells and Batteries
4.3 Fuel Cell Systems Durability
4.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles
5 Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure
5.1 Hydrogen Station Hardware
5.2 Hydrogen Compression and Storage
5.3 Hydrogen Fueling
5.4 Hydrogen Station Capacity
6 Hydrogen Fueling Station Types
6.1 Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations
6.1.1 Retail Hydrogen Stations
6.1.2 Non-Retail Hydrogen Stations
6.2 Mobile Hydrogen Stations
6.2.1 Honda's Smart Hydrogen Station
6.2.2 Nel Hydrogen's RotoLyzer
6.2.3 Others
7 Hydrogen Fueling Protocols
7.1 SAE J2601
7.2 Related Standards
7.3 Fueling Protocols vs. Vehicle Charging
7.4 SAE J2601 vs. SAE J1772
7.5 Ionic Compression
8 Hydrogen Station Rollout Strategy
8.1 Traditional Approaches
8.2 Current Approach
8.3 Factors Impacting Rollouts
8.4 Production and Distribution Scenarios
8.5 Reliability Issues
9 Sources of Hydrogen
9.1 Fossil Fuels
9.2 Renewable Sources
10 Methods of Hydrogen Production
10.1 Production from Non-Renewable Sources
10.1.1 Steam Reforming of Natural Gas
10.1.2 Coal Gasification
10.2 Production from Renewable Sources
10.2.1 Electrolysis
10.2.2 Biomass Gasification
11 Hydrogen Production Scenarios
11.1 Centralized Hydrogen Production
11.2 On-Site Hydrogen Production
11.2.1 On-site Electrolysis
11.2.2 On-Site Steam Methane Reforming
12 Hydrogen Delivery
12.1 Hydrogen Tube Trailers
12.2 Tanker Trucks
12.3 Pipeline Delivery
12.4 Railcars and Barges
13 Hydrogen Stations Cost Factors
13.1 Capital Expenditures
13.2 Operating Expenditures
14 Hydrogen Station Deployments
15 Selected Vendors
15.1 Air Liquide
15.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
15.3 Ballard Power Systems
15.4 FirstElement Fuel Inc.
15.5 FuelCell Energy, Inc.
15.6 Hydrogenics Corporation
15.7 The Linde Group
15.8 Nel Hydrogen
15.9 Nuvera Fuel Cells
15.10 Praxair
15.11 Proton OnSite/SunHydro
15.11.1 Proton Onsite
15.11.2 SunHydro
16 Market Forecasts
17 Conclusions
17.1 Hydrogen as a Fuel
17.2 Rollout of Fuel Cell Vehicles
17.3 Hydrogen Station Deployments
17.4 Funding Requirements
17.5 Customer Experience
17.6 Other Findings
