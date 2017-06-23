sprite-preloader
Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market, 2017-2032 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This is a market research report on the global market for hydrogen fueling stations. The focus of this study is hydrogen stations being built to support transportation encompassing cars, SUVs, minivans, buses and trucks.

The report analyzes the infrastructure needed to drive the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle market. It discusses major players and industry trends in this rapidly emerging market. The report provides forecasts covering hydrogen station deployments, station capacities, and deployment costs. It contains detailed data for each region and for major countries in each region.

The research report says the deployment of hydrogen stations in major markets is in full swing, solidifying prospects for large-scale consumer adoption fuel cell vehicles. The deployment activity is particularly brisk in Asia, where Japan and Korea are strong proponents of the hydrogen economy.

In Europe, Denmark was the first country to deploy a nationwide hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the report said, but the real charge is being led by Germany, which is establishing 400 hydrogen fueling stations in the next six years. In the U.S., the state of California is aggressively deploying hydrogen stations as part of its efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

While the costs of hydrogen stations are declining, their capacities are increasing. By 2032, hydrogen stations will have aggregate capacity of 3 million kg/day, according to the report. The competition for dominance in the fuel cell vehicle market will be vigorous, triggering significant technological innovations and cost declines.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary



2 Scope of the Report



3 The Case for Hydrogen


3.1 The Drive for Clean Energy


3.2 The Uniqueness of Hydrogen


3.3 Hydrogen's Safety Record



4 Hydrogen Fuel Cells


4.1 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell


4.2 Fuel Cells and Batteries


4.3 Fuel Cell Systems Durability


4.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles



5 Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure


5.1 Hydrogen Station Hardware


5.2 Hydrogen Compression and Storage


5.3 Hydrogen Fueling


5.4 Hydrogen Station Capacity



6 Hydrogen Fueling Station Types


6.1 Retail vs. Non-Retail Stations


6.1.1 Retail Hydrogen Stations


6.1.2 Non-Retail Hydrogen Stations


6.2 Mobile Hydrogen Stations


6.2.1 Honda's Smart Hydrogen Station


6.2.2 Nel Hydrogen's RotoLyzer


6.2.3 Others



7 Hydrogen Fueling Protocols


7.1 SAE J2601


7.2 Related Standards


7.3 Fueling Protocols vs. Vehicle Charging


7.4 SAE J2601 vs. SAE J1772


7.5 Ionic Compression



8 Hydrogen Station Rollout Strategy


8.1 Traditional Approaches


8.2 Current Approach


8.3 Factors Impacting Rollouts


8.4 Production and Distribution Scenarios


8.5 Reliability Issues



9 Sources of Hydrogen


9.1 Fossil Fuels


9.2 Renewable Sources



10 Methods of Hydrogen Production


10.1 Production from Non-Renewable Sources


10.1.1 Steam Reforming of Natural Gas


10.1.2 Coal Gasification


10.2 Production from Renewable Sources


10.2.1 Electrolysis


10.2.2 Biomass Gasification



11 Hydrogen Production Scenarios


11.1 Centralized Hydrogen Production


11.2 On-Site Hydrogen Production


11.2.1 On-site Electrolysis


11.2.2 On-Site Steam Methane Reforming



12 Hydrogen Delivery


12.1 Hydrogen Tube Trailers


12.2 Tanker Trucks


12.3 Pipeline Delivery


12.4 Railcars and Barges



13 Hydrogen Stations Cost Factors


13.1 Capital Expenditures


13.2 Operating Expenditures



14 Hydrogen Station Deployments



15 Selected Vendors


15.1 Air Liquide


15.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.


15.3 Ballard Power Systems


15.4 FirstElement Fuel Inc.


15.5 FuelCell Energy, Inc.


15.6 Hydrogenics Corporation


15.7 The Linde Group


15.8 Nel Hydrogen


15.9 Nuvera Fuel Cells


15.10 Praxair


15.11 Proton OnSite/SunHydro


15.11.1 Proton Onsite


15.11.2 SunHydro



16 Market Forecasts



17 Conclusions


17.1 Hydrogen as a Fuel


17.2 Rollout of Fuel Cell Vehicles


17.3 Hydrogen Station Deployments


17.4 Funding Requirements


17.5 Customer Experience


17.6 Other Findings



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jm4cf/global_market_for


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




