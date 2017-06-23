Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global heavy industry. Technavio's heavy industry domain provides actionable insights that can be useful to stakeholders in manufacturing, construction, and government institutions.

Global Purlins and Side Rails Market 2017-2021

Side rails and purlins are used on a broad range of building types, including retail and leisure, warehouses and distribution, industrial, healthcare, and education to provide support to the primary steel frame members.

The rising industrialization is increasing the need for less time-consuming construction solutions, which is boosting the demand for PEBs globally, thereby augmenting the demand for purlins and side rails.

Large-scale investments in infrastructure development projects, such as new manufacturing plants and power plants are expected to create new revenue streams for the global purlins and side rails market

Global Filter, Regulator and Lubricator Assemblies Market 2017-2021

The filter, regulator and lubricator (FRL) assemblies are used in compressed air systems in many industrial applications as it is readily available and simple to use.

The growth in the demand for FRL assemblies is directly proportional to compressors (both air and gas), which is expected to be driven by the manufacturing industry.

The shift to increasing energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, and taking advantage of favorable government incentives have spurred the growth of the global FRL assemblies market

Global Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2017-2021

The global floor cleaning machines market is expected to be dominated by walk-in scrubbers, owing to the low price of the product.

The price of existing floor cleaning products is anticipated to increase slightly over time, owing to the growing commoditization of products; therefore, vendors must invest in continuous innovation to counter the downward pressure on prices and stay competitive in the market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2,000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading-edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

