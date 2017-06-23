Research and Markets - North America School Furniture Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Herman Miller, HNI, KI & Steelcase

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "School Furniture Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The school furniture market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 12.06% during the period 2017-2021.

School Furniture Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is surge in online retailing. The furniture manufacturers and retailers are entering the e-commerce market by going online to market their products. Vendors such as School Specialty are supplying a wide range of school furniture and other items through online platform available at various price points. Various kindergartens, schools, commercial organizations, and nurseries are its clients. This helps the manufacturers to cover a greater region without any physical presence."



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing need for student engagement. For decades, executives across organizations from most industries have faced skills gap challenge with fresh graduates. Corporates largely cite weak teaching process by colleges and universities as the primary factor behind this inherent obstacle. This indicates that despite the evolution of the learning processes, the inclusion of technology to upgrade the academic landscape and better faculty, schools and colleges are still struggling to improve the quality of education.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is budget constraints. The deployment of modern furniture within classrooms is an expensive process, as it requires substantial restructuring of the existing landscape. Hence, apart from just procurement of furniture, institutions will incur significant labor and material cost to construct the new learning space. Although the furniture products are available with many vendors, the high price range is making it difficult for price sensitive customers to procure.



