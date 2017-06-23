Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oral care/oral hygiene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, to reach $53.97 million by 2022. Toothpaste Segment Expected To Grow At the Fastest Rate while Online Distribution Segment Is Likely To Dominate the Global Market and APAC To Witness Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

The global oral care/oral hygiene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 53.97 million by 2022. The growing awareness on oral hygiene, rising incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and technical advancements in oral care products are the major factors responsible for the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market during the forecast period. However, the competitive pricing pressures faced by prominent players are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The Toothpaste Segment Is Expected To Grow At the Fastest Rate During Forecast Period (2017-2022)

By product the oral care market is segmented into toothpaste, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothbrushes and accessories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing innovation in toothbrushes and rising adoption of technologically advanced toothbrushes

Online Distribution Segment Is Likely To Dominate the Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market from 2017 To 2022

Based on distribution channel, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years. The significant growth in e-commerce sectors owing to the expanding number of Internet users is a key growth driver for the online distribution segment.

Some of the major market players in the oral care/oral hygiene market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Glaxosmithkline plc (U.K.), GC Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Lion Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Dr. Fresh LLC. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), Henkel KgaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Denmark), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Dentaid (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (Japan), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Himalaya (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (U.S.) Ranir, LLC. (U.S.), Young Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), and Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.).

APAC To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period (2017-2022)

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the Asia-Pacific market is mainly attributed to the large population in the region, rising incidence of dental caries, increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in emerging countries.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-32%, Tier 2-32% and Tier 3-36%, By Designation - C Level-35%, Director Level-30%, Others-35%, By Region - North America - 16%, Europe-15%, Asia-Pacific-30%, Latin America-30%, Middle East and Africa-9%

Research Coverage of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Industry:

The report analyzes the various types of oral care products and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the oral care/oral hygiene market for different segments such as products, distribution channel, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

