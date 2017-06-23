BAKU, AZERBAIJAN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Absheron Hotel Group has named Scott Mawhinney as its new Cluster General Manager. Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, Mawhinney will oversee operations at the city's newest and most exclusive resort; the Bilgah Beach Hotel, and the Pik Palace and the Park Chalet hotels, both located in the ski resort town of Shahdag, 200 kilometres north of Baku. Both the Pik Palace and the Park Charles hotels are part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, reserved for the most beautifully orchestrated hotel experiences in the world.

Canada-born Scott Mawhinney brings a wealth of world-class expertise to the role with 25 years of international hotel experience across Asia, Europe, North America, South Pacific and the Middle East.

Most recently, he was General Manager of the multi-award-winning Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Prior to that, he held several senior opening management positions, including the 7-star Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, and the Pangu 7-star Hotel in Beijing. He also spent eight years in senior executive positions for Shangri-La Hotel & Resorts.

Responsible for operations, financial performance, and sales and marketing of the three properties, Mawhinney will manage 600 employees to ensure the highest quality guest experience standards are achieved.

Jiri Kobos, Managing Director at Absheron Hotel Group says, "We are excited to welcome a person of Scott's impressive performance record to our business. We are confident that he will be an excellent leader and an inspiration to others in the management of these three outstanding properties."

"Overseeing three of Azerbaijan s leading hotels is a great honour for me to take on and I look forward to driving the future growth and development of these unique properties," says Mawhinney. "My vision is to continue to position these hotels as among Azerbaijan's top touristic destinations, given their intriguing location and proximity to many of the country's top year-round attractions."

About ABSHERON Hotel Group

ABSHERON Hotel Group is a hotel management company in Azerbaijan. With an established world-class portfolio of hotels and resorts, it aims to become a strategic hospitality industry player with a medium-term aspiration of taking a leading position in the national and regional markets. The hotel portfolio stretches across various hotel categories from mid-scale lifestyle to luxury hotels and other hospitality entities, both in and outside of Baku.

For more information, please visit www.absheronhotelgroup.com.

About Marriott Autograph Collection

The vision behind the Autograph Collection is to offer an evolving group of passionately independent hotel experiences ranging from a 15-room boutique hunting lodge in the mountains of Colorado to a 19th century neoclassical palace in the majestic city of Prague. Each hotel is thoughtfully chosen for its quality, originality, bold character and capacity to offer today's modern traveler a range of unique experiences suited to their individual sense of style and adventure.

To view the photo accompanying this press release please click on the following link: http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170623-AbsheronHotel.jpg

Contacts:

North America Media Contact

Heather Kirk

Immedia PR

+1 888 408 6511

heather@immediapr.com



