FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 June 2017

Capita plc

Sale of Capita Asset Services to Link Group for £888 million

Capita plc ("Capita" or the "Group") today announces the sale of the Capita Asset Services businesses ("CAS") to Link Administration Holdings ("Link Group") for a cash free, debt free consideration of £888 million.

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other approvals and completion is expected in Q4 2017.

Upon completion of the sale, after the deduction of transaction expenses (including certain separation related costs, including a £17 million one-off pension contribution) of approximately £72 million, the net cash proceeds are intended to be used to reduce indebtedness, including the Company's receivables financing facility. Including the proceeds and excluding the EBITDA generated by CAS, the pro forma net debt / EBITDA ratio would have been 1.8 times at 31 December 2016.

Commenting on the transaction, Andy Parker, Chief Executive of Capita said:

"We are delighted to announce the sale of the Capita Asset Services businesses to Link Group. In the Autumn of last year we set out a strategy to simplify and streamline Capita by repositioning the Group and refocusing on delivering technology-enabled business and customer management solutions that make business processes smarter and deliver better customer service. This disposal is an important step in realising this strategy. We have achieved an attractive price and the reduction in leverage is significant and ensures that Capita can fully focus on the pursuit of what it does best: continuing to deliver outstanding services to our clients and their customers.

"We have made good progress across all the strategic initiatives we set out at the end of 2016. We have re-structured to become a market-facing organisation with a renewed focus on sales, completed our disposals of non-core businesses which will result in a significant reduction in leverage and made good progress in improving productivity and reducing costs across the Group. The disposal of CAS, alongside our other initiatives, makes Capita a leaner business with a stronger balance sheet, better placed to return to profitable, sustainable growth."

Further information:

Capita plc

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology-enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. With 73,000 people at over 450 sites, including 98 business centres across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L), with 2016 underlying revenue of £4.9 billion.

Further information on Capita can be found at: www.capita.com.

Capita Asset Services

CAS is a leading asset services platform, providing shareholder solutions, corporate & private client solutions, fund solutions and banking & debt solutions to a leading blue chip customer base. CAS has over 3,000 employees servicing over 6,000 customers predominantly across the UK, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg. For the 12 months ended 31 December 2016, CAS generated operating profit of approximately £60.0 million, and had gross assets of approximately £794 million as at the same date.

Link Administration Holdings (ASX Code: LNK) ("Link Group")

Link Group is a global provider of share registry, shareholder management, analytics and fund administration. www.linkgroup.com

