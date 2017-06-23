

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State-owned Qatar Airways intends to acquire 10 percent stake in American Airlines Group Inc., a surprising attempt by the Gulf carrier to enter into the U.S. aviation market amidst political tensions with neighboring Gulf countries.



American Airlines revealed that Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker disclosed its plans to acquire up to a 10 percent stake, which could cost about $2.4 billion.



'While anyone can purchase our shares in the open market, we aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach, and we find it puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates and Etihad have all received over the years from their governments,' Parker said.



Qatar Airways, in a separate statement, said it would seek to acquire a 4.75 percent stake in American Airlines initially. It is the maximum stake a company can own without seeking approval from the American board. Qatar Airways looks it as a 'strong investment opportunity.'



The U.S. federal law allows foreigners to hold up to 25 percent of voting shares and 49 percent economic interest in a U.S airline.



Currently, Qatar is embroiled in political problems with its Gulf neighbors including Saudi Arabia, who have stopped all relations with the country after accusing Qatar of supporting Islamist groups and extremists. Meanwhile, Qatar has denied all those accusations.



