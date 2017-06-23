Global $1.37 Billion Xylitol Market Analysis to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Xylitol Market Analysis By Application (Chewing Gum, Confectionery, Bakery, Oral Care), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecast, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global xylitol market is expected to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2025

Increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity accelerated demand for low calorie sweeteners. Several health benefits associated with xylitol such as tooth decay defying properties and low glycemic index have encouraged its usage in numerous applications.

Rising health concern has changed the buying behavior of consumers significantly. Consumers in developed and developing countries have exhibited growing preference for low calorie food and confectionery items. Changing customer need is anticipated to drive the xylitol market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for sugar-free chewing gum and confectionery was the key driver of the global xylitol market. Increasing presence of chewing gum, confectionary, and oral care product manufacturers in Asia Pacific region is estimated to bolster demand over the next few years.

Asia Pacific dominated the xylitol market, accounting for around 41% share of the global market revenue in 2015. Rising population, rapid urbanization, and changed lifestyle in developing countries of Asia Pacific has set new trends in the Asia Pacific market. Increased disposable income and risen consumer awareness in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore have spurred the demand for healthy products.

The global xylitol market was valued at USD 737.2 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2025

Demand for xylitol in chewing gum is expected to grow over the next nine years on account of various health benefits associated with xylitol

Chewing gum application segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2025 due to rising health awareness among consumers

Unique properties of xylitol to protect from cavities, tooth decay, and demineralization of enamel is expected to fuel its usage in oral care

Bakery & other foods are predicted to exhibit promising trend in North America and Europe xylitol market, owing to growing consumer demand for low calorie bakery items

is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising health consciousness and weight management program among consumers in developing countries Dupont Danisco, DFI Corporation, Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd., Xylitol Canada, Inc., Zuchem Inc., and Roquette Freres are some of the key players operating in the xylitol market

The major xylitol manufactures are focusing to reduce their production cost and environmental footprint through introduction of innovative technologies for xylitol extraction



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Xylitol Industry Outlook



4. Xylitol Market: Application Outlook



5. Xylitol Market: Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



Cargill, Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Roquette Freres

ZuChem, Inc.

Thomson Biotech( Xiamen ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. NovaGreen, Inc.

DFI Corporation

Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Xylitol Canada, Inc.

Jining Hengda Green Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd.

A & Z Food Additives Co.,Ltd

Strategic Initiatives A & Z Food Additives Co.,Ltd

Herboveda India

Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rr38g/xylitol_market





