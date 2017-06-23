Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France: Operator and Government Focus on Providing Ultra-Fast Speed Mobile and Fixed Broadband to Drive Market Growth" report to their offering.

In 2016, France generated telecom service revenue of US$37.5bn (1.5% of nominal GDP), a decline of -0.5% in EUR from 2015 due to further decline in ARPS as a result of competition-induced price cuts. Mobile data was the largest revenue-contributing segment and accounted for 28.6% of total service revenue in 2016, closely followed by the fixed broadband segment with 28.3%.

It is expected that overall service revenue to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% in EUR during 2016-2021. Growth in the market over the forecast period will be driven by higher ARPS resulting from the rise in demand for high-speed fixed and mobile data services. The fixed/mobile revenue split will be dominated by the mobile segment through 2016-2021 with mobile revenue set to account for 54.6% of total service revenue in 2021.

3G remained the most used technology and accounted for 57.7% of mobile subscriptions in 2016. However, its share will decline over the forecast period due to rising adoption of 4G services and the expected launch of 5G by 2020. 4G subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period to 63.5m subscriptions (67.6% of total mobile subscriptions) by 2021, driven by increasing demand for high-speed mobile data services and LTE network expansions. Broadband lines will also see considerable growth during 2016-2021, with broadband penetration set to increase from 42.9% of the population in 2016 to 49.4% by 2021. Growth will be driven by government efforts and operators' investments for expansion of fixed broadband services.

The top two operators, Orange France (Orange) and SFR (formerly Numericable-SFR), accounted for 66.3% of total service revenue in 2016. We forecast Orange to continue to maintain its leadership position in the telecom market through 2021, both in terms of revenue and subscriptions. Operators are focusing on network expansion and upgrades, enhancing fixed services, and offering segmented data bundles and promotional plans to enhance telecom services revenue, as well as diversifying their portfolio to generate new revenue streams, such as Mobile Bank from Orange.

Companies Mentioned

Orange

SFR

Bouygues Telecom

Free

Virgin Mobile

La Poste Mobile

Lycamobile

Canal+

