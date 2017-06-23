

Dalradian announces option exercise



TORONTO, June 23, 2017/Marketwired/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that 193,561 shares have been issued as a result of stock options exercised by a former employee on 22 June 2017 with an exercise price of C$1.02 using the cashless exercise option available under the Company's stock option plan.



Application has been made for 193,561 common shares further to the exercise of the stock options, which will rank pari passu with the existing common shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 29 June 2017 ('Admission').



Following Admission, the Company will have in issue 252,346,047 Common Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information: Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat/Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 8000



