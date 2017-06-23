Guar Gum Market to Grow at a CAGR 7.9% by 2022 - Analysis By Grade, Function, Application, Food and Beverage Application & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Guar Gum Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The guar gum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, in terms of value, from 2017 to reach a projected value of USD 1,115.8 Million by 2022. The multifunctional nature of guar gum, ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications, and increase in demand for guar gum from the oil & gas industry are the main factors driving the guar gum market. Increase in demand for convenience, dairy, and frozen foods across the globe, also fuels the demand for guar gum.



The global market has been segmented, by grade, into food, industrial, and pharmaceutical. Industrial grade guar gum has emerged as the highly consumed guar gum owing to its application in the oil & gas sector, coupled with other applications such as textile, paper, photography, tobacco, and printing industries. Food grade guar gum is the second highly consumed guar gum due to its extensive application in the food & beverage industry in products such as confectionery, and bakery & frozen food products.



Based on function, the market is segmented into thickening, gelling, friction reducing, binding and others (coagulating, flocculating & settling, hardening, and strengthening). Consumption of guar gum as a gelling agent is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. Guar gum as a gelling agent is a booming market due to its recent application in the oil & gas industry as an ingredient in the hydraulic fracking process. Apart from oil & drilling, guar gum is used as a gelling agent in pharmaceutical and personal care applications, such as dental impression materials, styling creams & gels, liquid soaps, and bath gels, which is further fueling the demand for guar gum as a gelling agent.



Theglobal market has been segmented on the basis of application into oil & gas, food & beverages, mining & explosives, paper manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others (textile, animal feed, tobacco, ceramics, and synthetic resins). Guar gum has been gaining importance in the oil & drilling segment, especially in shale gas production, where guar gum is utilized as an ingredient in the fracking fluid. Food & beverages is the next largest application market for guar gum, under which there has been a high demand for food grade guar gum for bakery & confectionery products, dairy & frozen foods products, beverages, and sauces & dressings among others.



Companies Mentioned



Altrafine Gums

Ashland Inc.

Cargill

Dabur India Ltd

E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

Global Gums And Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hindustan Gums And Chemical Limited

India Glycols Ltd

Ingredion Incorporated

Jai Bharat Gums And Chemicals Ltd

Lucid Group

Neelkanth Polymers

Rama Gum Industries

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Shree Ram Industries

Supreme Gums Private Limited

Vikas Wsp Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Guar Gum Market, By Grade



7 Guar Gum Market, By Function



8 Guar Gum Market, By Application



9 Guar Gum Market, By Food & Beverage Application



10 Guar Gum Market, By Region



11 Regulations Governing the Guar Gum Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjhb2s/guar_gum_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716