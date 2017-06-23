Blood Culture Test Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global blood culture tests market is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by the year 2025

The increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections and infectious diseases is the most significant factor anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as sepsis, is the main factor that drives growth of the market. Thus, many manufacturing companies have begun focusing on development of advanced diagnostic instruments and consumables.

The introduction of various government initiatives pertaining to the prevention and control of infections is likely to propel the demand for blood culture tests. According to CDC, there was 46% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections between 2008 and 2013 in the U.S., owing to efforts taken by the U.S. government for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections.

Some of the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Luminex Corporation; Roche Diagnostics; Bruker Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; and Alere



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Blood Culture Tests Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Blood Culture Tests Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Blood Culture Tests Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Blood Culture Tests Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Blood Culture Tests Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Blood Culture Tests Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



9 Blood Culture Tests Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technique, Technology, Application, End-Use



10 Competitive Landscape



