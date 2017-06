WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BlackBerry (BBRY) are seeing substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Friday, tumbling by 12.2 percent. With the drop, BlackBerry fell to its lowest intraday level in over a month earlier in the day.



The slump by BlackBerry comes after the communication software and services company reported better than expected fiscal first quarter earnings but revenues missed forecasts.



