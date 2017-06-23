Cencosud S.A. Announces Postponement of Second Fiscal Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / Cencosud S.A. ("Cencosud") (OTC PINK: CNCOY) today announced that it has postponed its second fiscal quarter of 2017 earnings release and conference call, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2017. The new date for the earnings release date will be Thursday, August 24, 2017, to allow the publication of results to coincide with the directors' committee meeting approving the financial statements. The new earnings call date will be Friday, August 25, 2017, and Cencosud will issue a new press release subsequently with the full details of the new earnings call.

About Cencosud S.A.

Cencosud is a leading multi-brand retailer in South America, headquartered in Chile and with operations in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia. The Company operates in supermarkets, home improvement stores, shopping centers and department stores.

