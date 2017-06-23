SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Today PayScale, Inc., the leader in cloud compensation technology, announced the company was ranked fourth in the large company category in Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For in Washington." Seattle Business recognizes "Washington companies that set the standard for leadership, benefits, work environment, training programs and more."

According to Seattle Business, over 31,000 employees took part in the 2017 survey process. Winners were announced at a gala on June 22 at The Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. PayScale will also be featured in the July 2017 edition of Seattle Business magazine.

"It is an absolute pleasure to have PayScale nominated by our employees and recognized by Seattle Business magazine for what we internally view as 'The Best Place in the WORLD' to work. PayScale's focus on cloud compensation innovation and commitment to transparency when it comes to compensation creates a 'Comp Culture' that really sets PayScale apart," commented Vice President of People at PayScale, Stacey Klimek.

About PayScale:

PayScale offers modern compensation software and real-time, data driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 6,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 13 million employees. These companies include Dish Network, Getty Images, Skullcandy, Bloomberg BNA and Time Warner. For more information, please visit: http://www.payscale.com or follow PayScale on Twitter: http://twitter.com/payscale.

