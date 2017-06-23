

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has indicated he is troubled by the friendship between former FBI Director James Comey and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.



Trump told 'Fox & Friends' in an interview that aired on Friday that Mueller is an 'honorable man' and said he is hopeful the investigation of Russian interference in last year's election will reach an 'honorable conclusion.'



However, Trump also noted that Mueller is 'very, very good friends with Comey,' which he described as 'very bothersome.'



Trump's decision to fire Comey, who worked alongside Mueller before succeeding him as FBI Director in 2013, was partly behind the decision to appoint a special counsel to lead the investigation.



The president also claimed Mueller's team conducting the investigation is being led by supporters of his presidential election opponent Hillary Clinton.



'I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton,' Trump said. 'I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.'



According to ABC News, federal law and Justice Department policy prohibits assessing potential employees based on their political or ideological affiliations.



The wide-ranging interview also included a discussion of Trump's revelation that he does not have recordings of his conversations with Comey.



Trump argued that his tweet suggesting there may be recordings of the meetings may have led Comey to be more truthful in his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



'When he found out that there may be tapes out there . . . I think his story may have changed,' Trump said. 'I mean you'll have to take a look at that, because then he has to tell what actually happened at the events.'



'He did admit that what I said was right,' the president added. 'And if you look further back, before he heard about that, I think maybe he wasn't admitting that.'



Trump was seemingly referring to Comey's acknowledgment that he told the president several times that he was not under investigation.



However, Trump has denied Comey's claims that he asked for a pledge of loyalty and directed the then-FBI chief to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



