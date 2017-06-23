Global Spinning Machinery Market 2017-2021 - Major Factors Hindering the Growth of This Market is Cheap Import From China - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global spinning machinery market to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Spinning Machinery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is economic slowdown in China. The financial crisis in China is likely to impact globally, leading to a slowdown in the textile machinery industry. The country imports capital and intermediate goods or raw materials from its neighboring countries and exports finished goods to final destinations with respect to demand.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising domestic demand in APAC. APAC constitutes the highest market share in the global spinning machinery market. The installed capacities of spinning machinery in countries like China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam constitute about 93% of the total installed capacity for spinning machinery for 2015. China and India accounted for the largest installed capacities in 2015 with 56% and 24.7%, respectively.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is cheap import from China affecting textile market. In 2015, the devaluation of China's Renminbi had a huge impact on another country's textile sector. China is the biggest competitor for the Indian textile sector. Since the devaluation, the Chinese textile sector could sell high-quality textiles at low rates to the Indian market. In terms of pricing, China has an added advantage due to devaluation, which has led to reduced demand for domestic textile products in India. This affected the domestic production of textile manufacturers and led to decline in profits.

Key vendors



Rieter

Saurer

Murata Machinery

LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS

Trützschler

Other prominent vendors



A.T.E.

Itema

Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery

Marzoli Spinning Solutions

Savio Macchine Tessili

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdsns3/global_spinning

