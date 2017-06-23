Eva Cederbalk was today elected as a new director at a shareholders' meeting of Arion bank. Þórarinn Þorgeirsson was elected an alternate, replacing Björk Arnardóttir.



The Board of Directors of Arion Bank now has the following members: Eva Cederbalk, Brynjólfur Bjarnason, Gudrún Johnsen, Jakob Már Ásmundsson, John P. Madden, Kirstín Th. Flygenring, Måns Höglund and Thóra Hallgrímsdóttir. Kirstín is the representative of Icelandic State Financial Investments on the Board, and the others are nominated by Kaupskil.



Eva Cederbalk



Eva Cederbalk has extensive experience within the Swedish financial services after having worked within the sector for years. Eva worked at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB from 1975 to 1998 where she held various management positions. She was the CEO of Netgiro Systems AB from 2002 to 2003 and SBAB Bank AB from 2004 to 2011. Today Eva is the CEO of Cederbalk Consulting AB. Eva has been a member of various boards and was the chairman of the board of directors of Klarna AB from 2009 to 2016 and a member of the board of Íslandsbanki 2015-2016. Currently Eva is a member of the boards of Bilia AB and National Bank of Greece Group, amongst others. Eva holds a master's degree in economics from Stockholm School of Economics.



