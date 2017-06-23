Neil Billock Takes Direct Marketing to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / If there is one man you can call a pin-up in digital and direct marketing, it's Neil Billock. He is a renown entrepreneur and direct marketing expert who has excelled in his field in the competitive U.S. business environment. Now, Neil Billock has set his feet in San Juan, Puerto Rico ready to showcase his undoubted experience and understanding of entrepreneurial development and direct marketing.

Direct marketing has changed and while in the past, print media was the main mode of communication to target audiences, in recent times, with technological developments, digital media has taken its place in direct marketing. People can work from any part of the world and have the ability to reach out to their intended customers. Communication has been brought to the bedroom, allowing you to sit with your laptop, smartphone, or another device and communicate with your audiences, regardless of where they are located.

Digital marketing can bring more success to Puerto Rico businesses and that's what Neil Billock strives to achieve. The economy in Puerto Rico is booming, creating a ripe environment for businesses to explore the opportunities it presents. Getting into digital marketing can expand businesses and create a great return on investment.

Previously, Billock was with Vertical Direct Marketing Group (VDMG), a company that helped him attain huge knowledge and experience in the field of direct marketing and digital marketing. VDMG has helped businesses across the United States to set their foundation and success in their growth. Billock has seen this happen and his efforts don't stop there. He is determined to use that knowledge and industry understanding to help Puerto Rico businesses grow.

Direct marketing can be a highly profitable marketing channel, but large corporate organizations do not think that it can help them grow. These companies still prefer traditional advertising methods like radio, billboards, and television, which can be pretty expensive.

Every business wants to cut back its marketing and advertising budget. If businesses only use the traditional marketing channels and leave out digital marketing, they may not realize how much they are losing. Again, people are getting digital and using handheld devices like smartphones to shop around. PC and laptops have, of course, been used by people to access information about brands online and they are still in use.

Large businesses may have the financial muscle to support and fund traditional marketing methods like radio and television, but the small businesses that are on a budget find these methods quite costly. Direct marketing and digital marketing can allow the small businesses to compete with the big corporate organizations.

Since Puerto Rico is one of the United States territories, this helps support overseas businesses, and businesses in this area can take advantage of direct marketing to reach a wider targeted audience and customers.

About Neil Billock

Neil Billock, an entrepreneur and direct marketing expert, has spent most of his time helping businesses succeed in their marketing campaigns in the United States. He has built a wealth of experience and understands what businesses need to grow by using digital marketing. Currently, Billock is in Puerto Rico offering consultancy services to businesses and showing them that digital marketing is the way to go.

SOURCE: The Reputation Management Company