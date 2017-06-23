Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flat Glass Market for Construction Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global flat glass market for the construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Flat Glass for the Construction Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Construction companies are heavily investing in the development of skyscrapers across the globe. As of June 2015, there were over 400 skyscrapers under construction, and the majority of them were in APAC. For instance, China has always been known for its unique building concepts. In March 2015, the country made headlines for constructing the tallest 57-storey building in 19 days. The building is made of steel and flat glass and has over 500 apartments and offices. Further, the building has thermal insulation, and the windows are equipped with quadruple-glazed flat glass that has heat-insulating properties. India is also witnessing rising demand for glass façade buildings, specifically in the commercial segment. Triggered by the growth of multinational companies opening their offices in India, architects are highly focusing on glass façade buildings that are similar to the international offices of their clients.
Key vendors
- Asahi Glass
- Euroglas
- Guardian Industries
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Saint-Gobain
Other prominent vendors
- Cardinal Glass Industries
- Central Glass
- China Specialty Glass
- DB Glass
- Fuyao Group
- Gulf Glass
- PPG Industries
- Sisecam Group
- Taiwan Glass
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
