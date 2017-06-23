Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flat Glass Market for Construction Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global flat glass market for the construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Flat Glass for the Construction Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Construction companies are heavily investing in the development of skyscrapers across the globe. As of June 2015, there were over 400 skyscrapers under construction, and the majority of them were in APAC. For instance, China has always been known for its unique building concepts. In March 2015, the country made headlines for constructing the tallest 57-storey building in 19 days. The building is made of steel and flat glass and has over 500 apartments and offices. Further, the building has thermal insulation, and the windows are equipped with quadruple-glazed flat glass that has heat-insulating properties. India is also witnessing rising demand for glass façade buildings, specifically in the commercial segment. Triggered by the growth of multinational companies opening their offices in India, architects are highly focusing on glass façade buildings that are similar to the international offices of their clients.

Key vendors

Asahi Glass

Euroglas

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain



Other prominent vendors

Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass

China Specialty Glass

DB Glass

Fuyao Group

Gulf Glass

PPG Industries

Sisecam Group

Taiwan Glass



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

