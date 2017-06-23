HNA Group to Host International Week in Paris

Series of Events Celebrate HNA Group's Global Platform, Corporate Achievements, and Commitment to Philanthropy and Cultural Exchange

Marks First Year as Title Sponsor of the HNA Open de France

Will Host HNA Charity Night to Showcase CSR Commitment and Announce New Commitments

PARIS, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it will be hosting its International Week in Paris, France, starting 26 June 2017. Paris International Week is a week-long series of events hosted by HNA Group to celebrate its global platform, corporate achievements, and commitment to philanthropy and to fostering cultural exchanges. The events are being held in Paris in conjunction with HNA Group's title sponsorship of the HNA Open de France.

Adam Tan, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of HNA Group, said, "As a global company, HNA Group is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring together its leadership, employees, and partners from around the world. Over the course of the next week, HNA Group will host events and initiatives that are closely aligned with our core value of "Public recognition, public participation, public sharing and public achievement". On Monday evening, we will be celebrating our commitment to our important role as global citizens, as we announce a series of new gifts and programs that will help people all over the world live better, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. We look forward to coming together not only in celebration of our achievements but also in deep appreciation of what, as a global company, we can do to bring the world closer together."

Mr. Tan continued, "HNA Group has a deep respect for Paris's rich culture and history. We are honored to be guests in this vibrant city, and are pleased to share our own cultural heritage and to support one of the country's great sporting events, the Open de France. We look forward to helping enhance this premier golf event while showcasing HNA to travelers, tourists, and sports enthusiasts in Europe."

HNA Group will host the following events in connection with Paris International Week:

HNA Charity Night: Paris International Week kicks off on Monday, 26 June, with HNA Charity Night, an annual celebration showcasing HNA Group ' s commitment to philanthropy. At the event, HNA Group will announce a series of new commitments and charitable programs for the year ahead. This event is invitation-only.

HNA Open de France : HNA Group is proud to serve as the title sponsor for the European Tour ' s flagship competition, the Open de France. The tournament will run from 29 June to 2 July at Le Golf National, with the HNA Golf Invitational Pro-Am taking place on 28 June. Tickets to the HNA Open de France are available for purchase at opendefrance.europeantour.com .

Exhibition of Jao Tsung-I: HNA Group is [sponsoring] an exhibition of Chinese artworks by renowned Chinese scholar and artist Professor Jao Tsung-I at the Paris Pagoda , as part of its ongoing commitment to support the arts, promote cultural exchanges between East and West, and foster an appreciation for Chinese culture. The exhibition will run from [26] June to 2 July. This event is invitation-only.

Dream Jet Exhibition: Deer Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HNA Group, will host a tour of its 787 Dream Jet from 28 June to 30 June. The plane ' s cabin will be decorated with pieces from luxury fashion-houses Saint-Louis and Puiforcat and artworks from Galerie Dumonteil , all of which will complement the Dream Jet ' s own exceptional design and high-quality service. This event is invitation-only.

" DNA of HNA " Book Event: On 30 June, HNA Group will host a discussion and reading of the book, " DNA of HNA, " which details the company ' s success story and unique corporate culture. This event is invitation-only.

Hainan Airline Fashion Show: World-renowned fashion designer Lawrence Xu will present his new collection of Hainan Airline uniforms on 4 July, during Paris Fashion Week. Mr. Xu ' s fashion creations combine Eastern and Western elements, fusing the airlines ' Chinese heritage with modern aesthetics. This event is invitation-only.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, over $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across America, Europe and Asia. HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services. HNA operates and invests in nearly 3,200 hotels with over 380,000 rooms across major markets, and has 1,250 aircraft carrying nearly 100 million passengers to 270 cities worldwide. HNA's Logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance. In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services.