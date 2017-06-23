David S. Levine, MD: NY Orthopedic Surgeon Named Medical Director for New Ambulatory Surgery Center

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2017 / David S. Levine, MD, has been named as the medical director for the new Ambulatory Surgery Center of Manhattan. The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is the nation's oldest orthopedic hospital, ranking No. 1 in orthopedics by U.S.News & World Report. The hospital plans to open the HSS Ambulatory Surgery Center in July 2017.

"It's a very exciting initiative," says Dr. Levine, who is a foot and ankle surgeon at HSS. "We are enthusiastic about the new location and to be offering an expansion of access to ambulatory surgery, which ultimately will benefit our patients."

The new ambulatory surgery center is more than 22,000 square feet and located at 1233 Second Avenue at 65th Street, just a short distance from the main hospital campus for HSS. The center has a total of four operating rooms in addition to a 16 pay pre-surgical and post-surgical unit. Those interested in learning additional information about the new center can read more in this article.

"The goal of the HSS ASC of Manhattan is to optimize the care that we deliver to our patients," says Dr. Levine. "This new center will offer another surgical location option, making it more convenient for our patients to receive the care that they require."

David S. Levine, MD, is a Long Island, New York native. He graduated from the Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences in 1988 and obtained his medical degree from the Weill Cornell Medical College in 1992. After performing a General Surgery Internship at the University of California San Diego Medical Center, Dr. Levine returned to New York City in 1993 to begin his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He completed his residency training in 1997, receiving the Jean C. McDaniel Award for Excellence in Orthopedics. He received his Fellowship Training in Orthopedic Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery of the Foot and Ankle at Harborview Medical Center and the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. More on Dr. Levine and his credentials and achievements, as well as those of his team, can be seen at DavidSLevine.com.

Contact David S. Levine, MD:



Dr. David S. Levine

212-606-1940

info@davidslevine.com

523 East 72nd Street - Suite 509 New York, NY 10021

SOURCE: David S. Levine, MD