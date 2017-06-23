Quirónsalud Introduces the First Mobile Hospital of MotoGP World Cup to Improve the Health Protection of Pilots in European Circuits

MADRID, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Quirónsalud extends its collaboration with MotoGP World Cup introducing the first mobile hospital in the circuit. Another step in formalising the support Quirónsalud has been lending to MotoGP World Cup since 2013 through the professional first responder team who operates on the track with medical vehicles.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527133/Quironsalud_MotoGP_World_Cup.jpg )



The new unit, under the medical direction of Dr. Ãngel Charte, will be equipped with digital radiology, soft and abdominal ultrasound scanner, electrocardiogram with monitor and resuscitation unit, among other equipment. This new mobile hospital will be present in the 12 European circuits since 2018, in order to increase the safety of the pilots in the race from any unforeseen events.

"Quirónsalud provides to MotoGP World Cup competition all our health experience to strengthen the safety of pilots in the circuit," says Julio Fernández-Llamazares, Corporate Director of Communications and External Relations of Quirónsalud. "In addition, we reaffirm our commitment to continue to promote healthy living habits, in which sports practice stands out for its recognized health benefits," he adds.

Pau Serranta, General Director of the Commercial Area of Dorna Sports, states: "We are pleased that we have signed the agreement with Quirónsalud, creating closer ties between us with the sponsorship of Clinica Mobile, which is a reference in Moto GP World Cup."

For his part, Dr. Angel Charte highlights that he is "proud of this partnership because it brings the highest standards of medical care to the motoring world in such sensitive and important specialties in MotoGP as intensive care medicine and severe polytrauma and patients."

This arrangement reinforces Quirónsalud position of avant-garde and innovation in the main medical specialties and, in particular, in sports medicine, that will be the main protagonist of its future hospital, as part of the Caleido project, at the Castellana's 'Fifth Tower' in Madrid.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the most important hospital group in Spain and the third in Europe. It has presence in 13 autonomous communities, holding the most advanced technology and offering more than 6,200 beds in more than 80 centers. Quirónsalud is pioneer in different specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology, neurology, oncology and sports medicine, among others.

Contact: Natalia Gutierrez; ngutierrez@tinkle.es , Begoña Moreno; bmoreno@tinkle.es, +44-917021010