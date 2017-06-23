

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed Friday they are seeking information about alleged political interference by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch during the FBI's investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.



The probe comes following reports from the New York Times and the Washington Post indicating that emails suggested Lynch would prevent the Clinton investigation from 'going too far.'



The committee leaders have sent letters requesting documents from Lynch, Clinton campaign staffer Amanda Renteria, the Open Society Foundations' Leonard Benardo and its General Counsel Gail Scovell.



The letters were signed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.



Then-FBI Director Comey was reportedly concerned the communication would raise doubts about the investigation's independence and began discussing plans to announce the end of the Clinton email investigation.



Comey noted in testimony to the committee in May that he was worried about the Justice Department leadership's ability to credibly complete the investigation and said the 'capper' was Lynch's meeting with former President Bill Clinton.



A statement from the committee said, 'The reports come amidst numerous allegations of political inference in controversial and high-profile investigations spanning the current and previous administrations.'



'The Senate Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over the FBI and Justice Department and is obliged to oversee any potential misconduct or inappropriate political influence at these agencies,' the statement added.'



The statement noted the bipartisan inquiry comes as the Judiciary Committee is examining the circumstances surrounding the removal of Comey as FBI Director.



