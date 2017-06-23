Global $37.62 Billion Automotive Infotainment Systems Market, 2014-2025 - Head-Up Display is Expected to be the Fastest-Growing Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Analysis By Product Type (Audio Unit, Display Unit, Head-Up Display, Navigation Unit, Communication Unit), By Fit Type (OE fitted, Aftermarket), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2025

The increasing adoption of smartphones is anticipated to have a significant impact on the in-car infotainment market, as they are the most prominently used connectivity gateways of an infotainment system.

The demand for enhanced driving experience is also predicted to drive the market over the forecast period. The increased focus on driver comfort and convenience has led to the development of various automotive infotainment systems, which offer innovative features such as voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time traffic updates, and navigation information.

These features provide comprehensive vehicle information to the driver and thereby, enhance safety and driving experience. However, these systems involve high costs of integration and are primarily integrated in premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate infotainment security and privacy are predicted to hinder the growth of the automotive infotainment market.

The use of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles is mainly driven by the widespread adoption of navigation units. The implementation of navigation and communication units in a commercial vehicle has increased operational efficiency and enabled a reduction in response time during emergency situations. As commercial vehicles have high travel time, compared to passenger cars, improving safety and driver experience is very essential.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The communication unit dominated the product segment and was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2016

in 2016 The head-up display segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with an anticipated CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period

The key success factor for various participants to gain traction in the market is building cost-effective and driver-centric automotive infotainment systems

Automotive infotainment aftermarket products are cost-effective, as compared to OE fitted, and are much preferred by price sensitive consumers

The passenger car segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, owing to the growing trend of low-cost passenger cars

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Automotive Infotainment Industry Outlook



4 Automotive Infotainment: Product Type Outlook



5 Automotive Infotainment: Fit Type Outlook



6 Automotive Infotainment: Application Outlook



7 Automotive Infotainment: Regional Outlook



8 Competitive Landscape



Continental AG

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Denso Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Delphi Automotive PLC

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/76v8jv/automotive





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716