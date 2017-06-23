GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- 22nd Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

Meeting in Gatineau for the 22nd Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, the provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie discussed French-language services. The ministers in attendance made a commitment to invest in providing more government information and services in French for Francophone minority communities.

"Thanks to great exchanges on promising practices being used in several jurisdictions, we are confident that we can support one another in order to give tangible expression to this commitment," said the Honourable John Streicker, the minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate for the Yukon Government. Governments will align their priorities with the needs identified in Francophone communities, in accordance with available resources. They anticipate the collaboration of the federal government to ensure that the amounts allocated under bilateral cooperation agreements are increased.

The ministers in attendance agreed to pursue the dialogue and collaboration established with their colleagues responsible for immigration to ensure the implementation of the recommendations from the Forum on Francophone Immigration held in Moncton in March 2017. The ministers also discussed the Francophone Heritage, Culture and Tourism Corridor, a legacy for the country's French-speaking community on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Canadian federation. The Conference, whose mandate is to contribute to the development of the Canadian Francophonie, acted as a catalyst in this innovative project.

The ministers in attendance also discussed the substantial demand for French-speaking education and early childhood personnel. They hope to pursue the dialogue with their respective colleagues responsible for those files.

The next Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie will be held in Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, on June 20 and 21, 2018.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. The Conference works for an open, dynamic, and diverse Francophonie that contributes to, and participates fully in, the growth of Canadian society. For more information, consult the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca.

