Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2017-2023): Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.
Fire safety systems and equipment are essential for the safety of all the individuals of a country. The demand for fire safety systems & equipment in Saudi Arabia is likely to remain stable in future as these are inescapable and are installed across all the sectors. Oil & gas being the major sector of the country, surges the demand for fire safety systems and equipment.
According to research, Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2023. Fire Safety systems and equipment market has registered robust growth until 2014, however the market has declined post 2014 due to reduced government spendings across various sectors. The market is expected to recover post 2017 due to changing government policies to support establishment of new industries related to petrochemical, IT/ITeS, automotive manufacturing and development of public infrastructure.
