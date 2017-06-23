Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2017-2023): Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fire safety systems and equipment are essential for the safety of all the individuals of a country. The demand for fire safety systems & equipment in Saudi Arabia is likely to remain stable in future as these are inescapable and are installed across all the sectors. Oil & gas being the major sector of the country, surges the demand for fire safety systems and equipment.

According to research, Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2023. Fire Safety systems and equipment market has registered robust growth until 2014, however the market has declined post 2014 due to reduced government spendings across various sectors. The market is expected to recover post 2017 due to changing government policies to support establishment of new industries related to petrochemical, IT/ITeS, automotive manufacturing and development of public infrastructure.





Companies Mentioned



Amerex Corporation

Fike Corporation

Heba Fire and Safety Equipment Company Ltd

Heba Fire and Safety Equipment Company Ltd
Honeywell International Inc.

NAFFCO FZCO

Saudi Factory For Fire Equipment Co. (SFFECO)

Siemens Ltd.

Tyco Fire Protection Products

UTC Climate, Controls & Security



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



4. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview



5. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Dynamics



6. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Trends



7. Saudi Arabia Fire Fighting Systems and Equipment Market Overview



8. Saudi Arabia Fire Detection and Alarm Systems Market Overview



9. Saudi Arabia Emergency and Exit Lighting Market Overview



10. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market, Key Performance Indicators



11. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview, By Verticals



12. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market Overview, By Regions



13. Saudi Arabia Fire Safety System Market Opportunity Matrix



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Company Profiles



16. Key Strategic Recommendation



