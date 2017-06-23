John McAuley appointed as Senior Vice President for Europe as company increases focus on markets beyond the United States

Acelity L.P. Inc., a leading global advanced wound care company, today announced Ramesh Subrahmanian will join the company as President for the International region and member of the senior leadership team effective July 17th. Acelity recently appointed John McAuley as Senior Vice President for Europe.

Subrahmanian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in business development, finance and commercial management from an array of global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. He is the former Group President, International for Stryker Corporation where he was responsible for that company's commercial markets outside the U.S. Previously, he served as President, Asia Pacific for Merck Co., as well as a range of commercial leadership roles at Sanofi.

"Markets across Asia Pacific, Europe and The Middle East represent tremendous potential not only to expand and grow our business, but to deliver our products and therapies to millions of patients in these areas who would benefit from our portfolio of healing solutions," said R. Andrew Eckert, President and CEO of Acelity. "Ramesh brings to Acelity a diverse and wide-ranging set of capabilities that will accelerate our global expansion plans. Together with John's leadership in Europe, we are now well positioned to execute on our strategy of geographic expansion and truly deliver our therapies to people across the globe."

Subrahmanian holds a professional certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England Wales, as well as a degree from the City of London Polytechnic in Finance and Accounting and a Bachelor of Commerce, Economics, Financial Management and Accounting from the University of Bombay in India.

John McAuley is a strong commercial leader and a skilled change agent with more than 30 years of experience in the medical industry. Most recently, he served as President of Provider Solutions at TriZetto, where he led optimization efforts to improve operations and customer experience. Previously, McAuley served as a Vice President and General Manager for ADAC Labs where he was a member of the team that earned the 1996 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90 countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.

