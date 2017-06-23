Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2015 to 2025" report to their offering.

The global non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period 2017 2025.

A NVDIMM (Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module) is a random access memory that retains information even in case of power loss, normal shutdown, or system crash. This information retention capability of NVDIMM along with other benefits offered in terms of data security, application performance, speed, and power efficiency is expected to extend the application base of NVDIMMs beyond enterprise storage and servers in the coming years.

The use of NVDIMMs eliminates the need for batteries by offering efficient ultra-capacitors. Since the technology is still in the nascent stage of development and premature, it is relatively expensive. High cost, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by the technology, and relatively less storage capacity are some of the major challenges faced by the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Micron Technology, Inc.

Agiga Tech, Inc.

Netlist, Inc.

Viking Technology, Inc.

Smart Modular Technologies, Inc.

Diablo Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Company

SK Hynix, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis

4. Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Revenue, by Type, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

5. Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Revenue, by Application, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

6. North America Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of World Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market Analysis, 2015 2025 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

