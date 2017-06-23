

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of a continuing effort to address the Veterans Affairs scandal that broke in 2014, President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation known as the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act into law.



The bill increases the VA's authority to expedite the removal, demotion or suspension of employees at all levels of the department based on performance or misconduct.



The legislation also reduces benefits for employees when they are disciplined or removed for misconduct prohibits bonuses for employees who have been found guilty of wrongdoing, and prohibits relocation expenses to employees who abuse the system.



An Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection is also created within the VA under the bill, which also requires the VA to evaluate supervisors based on the protection of whistleblowers.



Trump described the VA scandal as a national disgrace but noted some of the employees involved remained on the payroll.



'Outdated laws kept the government from holding those who failed our veterans accountable,' Trump said. 'Today, we are finally changing those laws.'



'This is one of the largest reforms to the VA in its history,' he added. 'It's a reform that I campaigned on, and now I am thrilled to be able to sign that promise into law.'



The Senate unanimously approved the bill by voice vote earlier this month and it subsequently passed the House by 368 to 55 last week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX