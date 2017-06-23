sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017-2021 - Market Emphasis on Value Creation Options for Active Asset Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global commercial aircraft leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft leasing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the provision of commercial aircraft (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional) leasing services. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is market dominance of Irish and Chinese lessors. Ireland has been one of the hotbeds for the global commercial aircraft leasing industry. Over 45% of the leased aircraft are owned and managed by the Irish companies. In addition, many major international companies have established their core leasing operations in Ireland.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emphasis on value creation options for active asset management. The aviation asset class differs significantly from other asset classes such as real estate, shares, or commodities. Due to the highly competitive investment environment which often exhibits low and even negative interest rates, the aviation asset class has been attracting attention. The aviation asset class is relatively unexplored in regions such as continental Europe. Aircraft leasing is often identified as a business with stable returns and dealing with assets that are readily sellable and flexible in deployment. Thus, aircraft leasing is viewed as a potentially attractive investment option by traditional investors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining crude oil price. Decline in global aviation fuel price has enabled the global airline operators in revamping their operating income in the last couple of years. Since 2014, there has been a significant decline in crude oil price, which has had a direct influence on the aviation industry. The decline in crude oil price has also been lowering the price of aviation fuels, which is directly aiding airline operations and helping in increasing the profit margins of the carriers.

Key vendors

  • AerCap
  • BBAM
  • CIT Commercial Air
  • GECAS
  • SMBC Aviation Capital

Other prominent vendors

  • Air Lease
  • Aviation Capital Group
  • Avolon
  • BOC Aviation
  • ICBC LEASING

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by leasing types

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bd6fr2/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire