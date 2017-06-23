Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017-2021 - Market Emphasis on Value Creation Options for Active Asset Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial aircraft leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft leasing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market from the provision of commercial aircraft (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional) leasing services. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is market dominance of Irish and Chinese lessors. Ireland has been one of the hotbeds for the global commercial aircraft leasing industry. Over 45% of the leased aircraft are owned and managed by the Irish companies. In addition, many major international companies have established their core leasing operations in Ireland.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emphasis on value creation options for active asset management. The aviation asset class differs significantly from other asset classes such as real estate, shares, or commodities. Due to the highly competitive investment environment which often exhibits low and even negative interest rates, the aviation asset class has been attracting attention. The aviation asset class is relatively unexplored in regions such as continental Europe. Aircraft leasing is often identified as a business with stable returns and dealing with assets that are readily sellable and flexible in deployment. Thus, aircraft leasing is viewed as a potentially attractive investment option by traditional investors.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is declining crude oil price. Decline in global aviation fuel price has enabled the global airline operators in revamping their operating income in the last couple of years. Since 2014, there has been a significant decline in crude oil price, which has had a direct influence on the aviation industry. The decline in crude oil price has also been lowering the price of aviation fuels, which is directly aiding airline operations and helping in increasing the profit margins of the carriers.

Key vendors



AerCap

BBAM

CIT Commercial Air

GECAS

SMBC Aviation Capital

Other prominent vendors



Air Lease

Aviation Capital Group

Avolon

BOC Aviation

ICBC LEASING

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by leasing types



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix



