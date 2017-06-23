Wireless Sensor Network Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2023 - Driven by Growing Market for Wearable & Smart Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wireless Sensor Network Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Sensor Type, Connectivity Type, End-user Industry (Building Automation, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation), & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The wireless sensor network (WSN) market was valued at USD 29.06 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 93.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.55% between 2017 and 2023. The increasing need for remote monitoring of equipment, growing market for wearable and smart devices, and advancements in connectivity technologies play a significant role in the growth of the WSN market.



This wireless sensor network market, in this report has been segmented on the basis of offering, sensor type, connectivity type, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of offering, the wireless sensor network market has been segmented into hardware, software, services. The software components of WSNs include platforms and solutions that are vital for applications such data collection or remote monitoring. Software solutions are designed to meet the interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices, and to manage a large volume of data and their security and privacy. Factors such as increasing number of connected devices and rising need for remote monitoring have led to the growing adoption of software solutions.



The WSN market, on the basis of sensor type, has been segmented into various sensors. Ambient light sensors have a wide range of applications in industries such as automotive, retail, wearable devices, and building automation. Due to the extensive usage of these sensors in building automation, ambient light sensors held the largest share of the wireless sensor network market in 2016.



In comparison to other wireless connectivity technologies, NFC is a customized technology as it combines the interface of a reader and a smartcard into a single device. It enables two-way interactions between electronic devices, especially smartphones, allowing users to access digital content, make contactless payment transactions, and connect and share information between IoT-enabled electronic devices.



The WSN market, on the basis of end-user industry, has been segmented into building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, industrial, automotive & transportation, oil & gas, retail, agriculture, aerospace & defense, and BFSI. The need for increased level of security, activity monitoring, and access control has led to the rise in the demand for WSNs. The high adoption of building automation systems to increase energy efficiency to save energy and costs is also contributing to the growth of the WSN market for building automation.



Companies Mentioned



Abb Ltd.

Adlink Technology Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

And Sensirion Ag

Beep Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Episensor Ltd.

Eurotech S.P.A

Helium Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corporation

Invensense Inc.

Lantronix Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Wireless Sensor Network Market, By Offering



7 Wireless Sensor Network Market, By Sensor Type



8 Wireless Sensor Network Market, By Connectivity Type



9 Wireless Sensor Network Market, By End-User Industry



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frffsp/wireless_sensor

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716