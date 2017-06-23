Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "KPIs: Telcos vs OTTs How Internet Giants Differ from Telcos" report to their offering.

This report looks into the KPIs from both the telco and OTT angles. A simple comparison is not sufficient as these two industries have very different dynamics, and hence cannot be measured in the same way.

This report goes in depth to identify what messages the KPIs can tell us about these two very different markets. How are they similar, or different, and what does that tell us about the way they operate?

Key questions:

What are the standout KPIs which differentiate the telcos and OTTs?

What do the similarities and/or differences in KPIs mean in terms of how these markets operate?

Which KPIs truly matter when comparing the performances of telcos against OTTs?

What do the KPIs tell us in terms of the maturity and growth of the markets?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology definitions

3. Telecommunications market and key trends

3.1. Revenues

3.2. Subscribers

3.3. Average per-user revenue

3.4. EBITDA margin

3.5. CapEx over revenues

3.6. Free cash-flow

3.7. Market capitalisation

4. OTT market and key trends

4.1. Revenue

4.2. Per-user revenue

4.3. EBITDA

4.4. Capex

4.5. Free Cash Flow (FCF)

4.6. Market cap

4.7. Income

5. Crossing KPIs of telcos and OTTs

5.1. Average per user revenue

5.2. EBITDA

5.3. CapEx

5.4. Free Cash Flow

5.5. Market Cap

5.6. Income

6. Synthesis

6.1. The Chinese players (BAT and telcos) tend to show the more extreme trends

6.2. The GAFAM and BAT are valued higher than the telcos

6.3. The Internet players care about their user numbers more than their revenues

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Alibaba

Amazon

America Movil

Apple

Baidu

British Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Comcast

Deutsche Telekom

eBay

Expedia

Facebook

Google

Groupon

KDDI

Microsoft

NTT

Naver

Netflix

Odigeo

Orange

Priceline

Rakuten

Salesforce

Softbank

Telefónica

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Vodafone

Yahoo

Zalando

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005617/en/

