MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved during the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on Wednesday June 21, 2017 in Montreal (the "AGM").

Over 72,619,168 shares representing 42.97% of the 168,987,616 shares issued and outstanding as at the record date were voted.

RESULTS OF THE AGM VOTES

The following persons were re-elected as directors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next Annual Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Directors Vote type Voted Voted (%) O/S (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernard J Tourillon For 69,624,701 98.85% 42.48% Withheld 832,246 1.15% 0.49% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Noelle Drapeau For 70,288,902 99.77% 42.87% Withheld 168,045 0.23% 0.10% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick Levasseur For 70,349,701 99.85% 42.91% Withheld 107,246 0.15% 0.06% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Robitaille For 70,288,902 99.77% 42.87% Withheld 168,045 0.23% 0.10% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Richard Mimeau For 70,288,902 99.77% 42.87% Withheld 168,045 0.23% 0.10% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter H Smith For 68,390,552 97.15% 41.75% Withheld 2,066,395 2.85% 1.22% Non Votes 2,162,221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daryl Hodgers For 70,092,732 99.50% 42.76% Withheld 364,215 0.50% 0.22% Non Votes 2,162,221 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

With 99.85% of the vote in favor, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP, chartered accountants, were appointed auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ stated, "We extremely pleased with obtaining 42.97% shareholder participation, up from 42.31% last year. Such a strong vote of confidence for the board and management team, during this transition year bodes very well for the future."

UPDATE ON ONGOING SILICON METAL PURITY TESTING

On June 2, 2017, PyroGenesis Canada Inc ("PyroGenesis") submitted to HPQ a Technical Memo entitled "Analysis options for characterization of silicon products for PUREVAPtm", as mention in our May 16, 2017 PR.

As a result of this review, HPQ and PyroGenesis have now approved a new testing protocol to be used going forward for the Silicon Metal produce by the PUREVAP™ QRR. The new testing protocol will first assess the homogeneity of the silicon phase by Scanning Electron Microscope - Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (SEM-EDS) in back scattering mode before any destructives test are completed. While the addition of this step increases the time before we get any results above 3N+ purity, this step was deemed critical in assessing sample purity level.

Once these results have been analyzed, the material will be sent to a third-party laboratory for either Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) testing or Inductively-Coupled-Plasma Mass-Spectrometry (ICP - MS) testing and in some case even both.

Testing for the purity of some of the material produced using lower quality feedstock (test #54 to #74) and some material produced using high Purity Quartz (99.5% SiO2) (Test #75 and above), but still using the old set-up of the PUREVAP™ QRR, have begun this week.

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated, "Building on our success to date, the coming months should allow us to continue to make improvements to our scaling up program, while simultaneously testing for the best and greenest pathway to produce Solar Grade Silicon Metal at lab scale, prior to start-up of the Pilot plant scheduled for 2018."

LAUNCH OF HPQ SILICON "CEO VERIFIED" DISCUSSION FORUM

AGORACOM has launched "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums, the first ever verification of small cap executive posts on a finance platform, as a superior alternative to general social media sites. For the first time ever, small cap CEO's and other company officials can use AGORACOM discussion forums as their main social media platform to post comments and interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated and verified forum. Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn so that companies can continue to maintain a presence on key social media sites.

"CEO Verified" Discussion Forums represents an industry first, as small cap CEO's and officials simply could not communicate with shareholders in any finance community due to lack of verification and the risk of impersonation leading to catastrophic consequences. AGORACOM "CEO Verified" Discussion Forums will create incredible levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation, with no limitations to character limits and use of multi-media.

The HPQ Silicon CEO Verified Discussion Forum can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/HPQ-SiliconResources/forums/discussion. There are no log-in requirements for investors to read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with HPQ Silicon management can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create a new user account in under 1-minute.

Verified HPQ Silicon officials will be:

-- Bernard Tourillon - Chairman and CEO -- Patrick Levasseur - President and COO

Bernard Tourillon stated, "I encourage all of our investors to join our CEO Verified Discussion Forum and create great, vibrant, factual and constructive discussion for the long term benefit of everyone. This is a great concept that will replace our individual conversations with retail investors. This new format creates 100% transparency because all shareholders will see the questions and answers, as well as, making us more efficient by eliminating repetition. As such, it is a far superior format that we will fully embrace."

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Value Silicon Metal (99.9+% Si), and Solar Grade Silicon Metal (99.999+% Si) producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending) and becoming a vertically - integrated High Value Silicon Metal and Solar Grade Silicon producer that can generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shares outstanding: 169,469,434

Contacts:

Bernard J. Tourillon

Chairman and CEO

(514) 907-1011



Patrick Levasseur

President and COO

(514) 262-9239

www.HPQSilicon.com



