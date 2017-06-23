Organizations from various industries are looking to create a continuous up-to-date database in order to stay ahead or gain on the competition, beating them to new markets and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise as industries change. Market Intelligence is gaining popularity because it provides customized solutions and offers excellent value for the money by implementing a consciously low-overhead approach.

Infiniti Research recently completed three market intelligence studies, each in a different industry, showing the range and flexibility of market research solutions:

Market Potential in the Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing Industry

A laboratory equipment manufacturer based out of the US approached Infiniti to gain insights on the growth inhibitors and symptoms of business challenges as faced by the customers regarding current offerings within the pharmaceutical small molecule market. Infiniti's experts carried out semi-structured telephonic interviews with laboratory managers, lab analysts, and scientists followed by data analysis and insight development.

The market for small molecules is witnessing fast-paced growth; however, rising customer expectations, stringent FDA regulations, and the presence of counterfeit products are the prominent factors hindering the growth of the market. This study helps organizations to gain insights into formulating strategic business decisions and benefit in terms of the revenue impact and analytics turnaround time.

Study on Technological Development in the Contraceptives Market

Some of the major key factors that have been driving the market for contraceptives are increasing government and NGO initiatives to promote contraceptives, significant population growth, and rising global prevalence of sexually transmitted infections. The side effects associated with the use of contraceptive drugs and devices such as rising prevalence of infertility, and the lack of social acceptance have hindered the growth of the market.

A medical product manufacturing company based out of the US approached Infiniti to understand the impact of launching the newly 505 device in target regions, patient demand, product awareness, and the expected cannibalization of the current product (305 device). This study helps organizations gain insights into the potential adoption patterns and demand for contraceptive devices, assisting with developing effective pricing strategies for target regions and identification of factors/solutions that would boost patient demand.

Market Landscape Study of Refrigeration and Energy Across Various Industries

Adoption of refrigeration is a mandate in the market across the pharmaceutical, food processing, chemicals, and oil and gas industries. Although the adoption of industrial refrigeration is witnessing exponential growth, the market is subjected to several challenges. Stringent regulation on the use of hydrofluorocarbons and growing environmental concerns are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market.

A manufacturing company based out of Denmark approached Infiniti to help them understand the market landscape of refrigeration and energy in terms of market structure, key competitors, growth drivers, vendors, channels, and customer segments. To gain an insight into the market size and key competitors, extensive primary and secondary research was carried out. The study helped the client to identify their competitors in the market and make strategic decisions to increase their product portfolio across the target regions.

